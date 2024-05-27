Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Has $16.54 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 64.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 254,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,184 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 9.2% of Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $16,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPYG. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2,322.1% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 65,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after acquiring an additional 63,045 shares during the last quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 172,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,250,000 after purchasing an additional 8,153 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 22,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of SPYG traded up $0.74 on Monday, hitting $75.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,378,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,119,920. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.80. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.76 and a fifty-two week high of $76.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

