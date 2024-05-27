Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) Shares Purchased by AIGH Capital Management LLC

AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB – Free Report) by 75.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,123,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 912,863 shares during the period. Spruce Biosciences comprises about 2.5% of AIGH Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. AIGH Capital Management LLC owned approximately 5.22% of Spruce Biosciences worth $6,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 302,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 24,450 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Spruce Biosciences

In related news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 359,979 shares of Spruce Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.73, for a total transaction of $262,784.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,015,021 shares in the company, valued at $2,200,965.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,114,315 shares of company stock valued at $2,613,101. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on SPRB shares. Leerink Partnrs lowered Spruce Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. SVB Leerink lowered Spruce Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Spruce Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Spruce Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Spruce Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.67.

Spruce Biosciences Price Performance

Spruce Biosciences stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.70. 485,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 974,599. Spruce Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $5.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.17.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.18. Spruce Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 57.53% and a negative net margin of 461.67%. The business had revenue of $2.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Spruce Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Spruce Biosciences Company Profile

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.

