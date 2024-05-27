AIGH Capital Management LLC Has $18.29 Million Stake in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI)

AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,255,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155,000 shares during the period. indie Semiconductor comprises about 7.3% of AIGH Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. AIGH Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.25% of indie Semiconductor worth $18,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in indie Semiconductor by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 11,038,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,545,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193,775 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 4,346.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,484,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,041,000 after buying an additional 1,451,308 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 39.0% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,193,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,418,000 after buying an additional 1,175,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in indie Semiconductor by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,028,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,876,000 after buying an additional 763,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in indie Semiconductor by 176.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 981,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,186,000 after acquiring an additional 626,504 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total value of $340,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,039,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,904,831.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $312,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,750 shares in the company, valued at $479,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total transaction of $340,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,039,583 shares in the company, valued at $5,904,831.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 173,673 shares of company stock valued at $1,082,541 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INDI traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.44. 1,786,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,688,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 1.21. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.67 and a 52-week high of $10.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.16 and a 200-day moving average of $6.78.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $70.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.69 million. indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 32.12% and a negative return on equity of 21.08%. Analysts forecast that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on INDI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp cut their target price on indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target (down from $14.50) on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on indie Semiconductor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, indie Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.64.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

