TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) is AIGH Capital Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,377,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the quarter. TELA Bio comprises approximately 3.6% of AIGH Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. AIGH Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of TELA Bio worth $9,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in TELA Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in TELA Bio by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 21,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 7,326 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its position in TELA Bio by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 210,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 19,750 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new position in TELA Bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,756,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in TELA Bio by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 345,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 31,111 shares during the period. 94.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TELA Bio Stock Performance

TELA stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.85. 55,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,900. TELA Bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.23 and a 1-year high of $11.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.89. The firm has a market cap of $144.26 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TELA Bio ( NASDAQ:TELA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.25. TELA Bio had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a negative net margin of 63.82%. The firm had revenue of $16.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS. On average, analysts expect that TELA Bio, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TELA shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of TELA Bio in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of TELA Bio in a report on Friday, May 10th.

TELA Bio Company Profile

TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

