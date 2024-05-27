AIGH Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU)

AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,438,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC owned about 2.50% of Veru as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in Veru in the fourth quarter worth approximately $616,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VERU shares. B. Riley started coverage on Veru in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down from $7.00) on shares of Veru in a research report on Monday, April 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Veru in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.00.

Veru Stock Performance

Shares of VERU traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.23. 1,652,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,305,944. Veru Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $1.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.85. The firm has a market cap of $180.05 million, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of -0.47.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Veru had a negative return on equity of 130.13% and a negative net margin of 265.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Veru Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 28,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total value of $37,047.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,012,892 shares in the company, valued at $9,257,017.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 181,970 shares of company stock worth $250,075. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

About Veru

Veru Inc, a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for treatment of metabolic diseases, oncology, and acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). Its marketed products comprise FC2 female condom for the dual protection against unplanned pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections.

