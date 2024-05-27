Lumbard & Kellner LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Lumbard & Kellner LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 398.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,968 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 4.0% of Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $6,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $1.09 on Monday, reaching $165.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,252,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,224,578. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $164.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.00. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $133.34 and a 1 year high of $169.80.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

