5,026,104 Shares in Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT) Bought by AIGH Capital Management LLC

AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,026,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,423,000. Red Cat makes up approximately 1.8% of AIGH Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. AIGH Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Red Cat as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Red Cat in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 37.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Red Cat alerts:

Red Cat Trading Down 6.8 %

RCAT traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $1.03. The stock had a trading volume of 445,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,953. Red Cat Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.86. The company has a market cap of $76.14 million and a P/E ratio of -1.97.

About Red Cat

Red Cat ( NASDAQ:RCAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.85 million during the quarter. Red Cat had a negative net margin of 206.42% and a negative return on equity of 52.40%.

(Free Report)

Red Cat Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of various products, services, and solutions to the drone industry. The company operates through two segments: Enterprise and Consumer. It built infrastructure to manages drone fleets and fly, and provide services remotely, navigate confined industrial interior spaces and dangerous military environment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Red Cat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Cat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.