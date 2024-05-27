5,026,104 Shares in Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT) Bought by AIGH Capital Management LLC

AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,026,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,423,000. Red Cat makes up approximately 1.8% of AIGH Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. AIGH Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Red Cat as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Separately, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Red Cat in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 37.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Red Cat Trading Down 6.8 %
RCAT traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $1.03. The stock had a trading volume of 445,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,953. Red Cat Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.86. The company has a market cap of $76.14 million and a P/E ratio of -1.97.
About Red Cat
Red Cat Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of various products, services, and solutions to the drone industry. The company operates through two segments: Enterprise and Consumer. It built infrastructure to manages drone fleets and fly, and provide services remotely, navigate confined industrial interior spaces and dangerous military environment.
