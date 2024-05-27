Sculati Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Sculati Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 833 shares during the period. Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,781,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,351,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,524,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,821,000 after purchasing an additional 460,104 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,227,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,034,000 after purchasing an additional 328,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 896.6% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 190,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,563,000 after purchasing an additional 171,511 shares during the period.

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

ARKK stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.38. The company had a trading volume of 7,302,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,653,154. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.76 and a fifty-two week high of $54.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.53.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

