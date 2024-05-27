AIGH Capital Management LLC Buys 145,309 Shares of Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX)

AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,040,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145,309 shares during the period. Apyx Medical accounts for about 2.1% of AIGH Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. AIGH Capital Management LLC owned 5.89% of Apyx Medical worth $5,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apyx Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Apyx Medical during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Apyx Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

Apyx Medical Price Performance

Shares of APYX stock remained flat at $1.60 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,531. Apyx Medical Co. has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $7.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.46 and a 200-day moving average of $1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Apyx Medical Company Profile

Apyx Medical ( NASDAQ:APYX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.04). Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 76.16% and a negative net margin of 45.20%. The business had revenue of $10.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Apyx Medical Co. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, engages in the design, development, and manufacture of medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). It offers Helium Plasma Generator for delivery of RF energy and helium plasma to cut, coagulate, and ablate soft tissue during open and minimally invasive surgical procedures.

