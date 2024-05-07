708 Shares in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Purchased by Fielder Capital Group LLC

Fielder Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 708 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 123.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $2,416,320.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,770 shares in the company, valued at $3,857,050.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 5,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $1,637,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at $3,707,802. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 8,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $2,416,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,050.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,820 shares of company stock worth $5,101,117 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE EPAM traded up $4.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $246.34. 414,612 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,735. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $274.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.66. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $197.99 and a 12-month high of $317.50. The firm has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.25, a PEG ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 4.79.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.89%. EPAM Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EPAM. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $315.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $331.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on EPAM Systems from $369.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised EPAM Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $236.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.60.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

