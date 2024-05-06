Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Westwater Resources Stock Performance

Westwater Resources stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.48. 156,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,773. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.13 million, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.64. Westwater Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1.02.

Get Westwater Resources alerts:

Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter.

About Westwater Resources

Westwater Resources, Inc operates as an energy technology company, focuses on developing battery-grade natural graphite materials. The company holds interests in Coosa graphite project covering an area of approximately 41,965 acres situated in Coosa County, Alabama. The company was formerly known as Uranium Resources, Inc and changed its name to Westwater Resources, Inc in August 2017.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Westwater Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westwater Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.