Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 3,818 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,818 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Down 0.2 %

KDP traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $33.75. 304,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,248,515. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.68 and its 200-day moving average is $31.28. The company has a market cap of $45.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.61. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $34.65.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 55.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on KDP. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.64.

Read Our Latest Report on Keurig Dr Pepper

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 25,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $840,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 76,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,557,082.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Roger Frederick Johnson sold 31,227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total transaction of $1,056,097.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,382,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $840,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 76,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,557,082.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,085,652 shares of company stock worth $2,892,832,080. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.