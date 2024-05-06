Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Price Target Lowered to $46.00 at KeyCorp

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $50.00 to $46.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 42.72% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Match Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Match Group from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.82.

Get Match Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Match Group

Match Group Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ:MTCH traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 596,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,529,191. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.39. Match Group has a 12 month low of $27.85 and a 12 month high of $49.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 17.7% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,045,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,961,000 after acquiring an additional 191,615 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,526,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Match Group by 13.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,509,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,152,000 after buying an additional 184,325 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 4,348.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 79,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 78,138 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Match Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.