Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 607 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VEA. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $424,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,125,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 321,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,417,000 after buying an additional 8,654 shares during the period. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 350,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,804,000 after buying an additional 22,651 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.95. 8,653,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,566,563. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.28. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $50.36. The firm has a market cap of $130.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.