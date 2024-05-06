TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,905 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BA. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 31,917 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 43,816 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,399,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 101,760 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $19,505,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 13.0% in the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.4% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,440 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $2.25 on Monday, hitting $177.54. The company had a trading volume of 9,849,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,623,688. The company has a market cap of $108.99 billion, a PE ratio of -51.03 and a beta of 1.54. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $159.70 and a 52-week high of $267.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $183.74 and a 200 day moving average of $206.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Boeing from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.41.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

