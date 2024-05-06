TCG Advisory Services LLC Boosts Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

TCG Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 63.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,912 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,347 shares during the quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 533,348 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,843,000 after buying an additional 54,184 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.6% during the third quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 201,278 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 3,955,216 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,250 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 190.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 527,280 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,742,000 after acquiring an additional 346,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 285.7% during the 4th quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 1,080,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,051,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Shares of KMI traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.68. 2,600,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,111,551. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $18.92. The stock has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.10 and a 200-day moving average of $17.53.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.55%.

In related news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $4,328,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,087 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,537.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 12.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

