Karora Resources (KRR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Karora Resources (TSE:KRR – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 13th.

Karora Resources (TSE:KRR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$101.78 million during the quarter. Karora Resources had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 2.14%.

KRR traded up C$0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting C$5.51. 197,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 628,560. Karora Resources has a 1 year low of C$3.60 and a 1 year high of C$5.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.61. The company has a market cap of C$984.03 million, a PE ratio of 107.00 and a beta of 2.00.

KRR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Eight Capital lowered Karora Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$7.00 to C$5.90 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. CIBC raised shares of Karora Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$5.25 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Karora Resources from C$8.73 to C$6.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Karora Resources Inc operates as a multi-asset mineral resource company in Australia. The company explores for gold, silver, and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt mine; the Higginsville Gold operations; and Spargos Reward Gold project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

