NVIDIA Co. (NVDA) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 29th

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the computer hardware maker on Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th.

NVIDIA has a payout ratio of 0.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect NVIDIA to earn $27.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 0.6%.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $1,064.69 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $893.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $706.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 62.26, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $366.35 and a 12 month high of $1,064.75.

NVIDIA shares are going to split on the morning of Monday, June 10th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, June 10th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, June 10th.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.98. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 110.60% and a net margin of 53.40%. The business had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 262.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 23.6 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total value of $10,242,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,107,583 shares in the company, valued at $945,366,393.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total value of $10,242,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,107,583 shares in the company, valued at $945,366,393.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $905.65, for a total transaction of $9,962,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,074,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,422,506.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,278 shares of company stock worth $40,710,498 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $1,100.00 to $1,320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $870.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $1,000.00 to $1,180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,123.49.

Get Our Latest Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.