Summit Trail Advisors LLC Sells 1,152 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lowered its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,973 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total value of $2,876,634.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,050,677.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Joseph A. Householder sold 6,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.08, for a total transaction of $1,367,501.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,197 shares in the company, valued at $457,151.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total transaction of $2,876,634.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at $276,050,677.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 181,850 shares of company stock worth $34,637,833. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. New Street Research upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. HSBC upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Melius Research raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.24.

NASDAQ:AMD traded up $5.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $155.78. The company had a trading volume of 44,541,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,642,953. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.17 and a 1 year high of $227.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $175.41 and a 200 day moving average of $152.49. The company has a market cap of $251.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 228.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.66.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

