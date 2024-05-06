Spire Wealth Management Purchases 4,024 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,024 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 37,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 27,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $178.04. The company had a trading volume of 708,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,984. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $149.67 and a 52 week high of $183.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $178.40 and a 200-day moving average of $171.00. The firm has a market cap of $76.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

