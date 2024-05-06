Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Hudson Global Stock Down 2.6 %
NASDAQ:HSON traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $16.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,214. The company has a market capitalization of $45.42 million, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.62. Hudson Global has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $24.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.82.
Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Hudson Global had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $33.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.02 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Hudson Global will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Hudson Global
Hudson Global Company Profile
Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Hudson Global
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- 3 CEO-Led Turnaround Stocks You Can Still Buy
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 3 Value Stocks You Can Buy Before They Become Big
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Chinese Stocks Stage Impressive Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.