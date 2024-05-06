Sheets Smith Wealth Management Acquires 433 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 89.0% in the third quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 6,642 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,271,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,763,000 after buying an additional 164,926 shares during the period. Finally, Santori & Peters Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $3,781,000.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:MOAT traded up $0.38 on Monday, hitting $86.15. 747,200 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.17. The stock has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 1.03.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.