National Bank of Canada FI Grows Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 1,843.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 546,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 518,045 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $53,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 89,272,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,395,146,000 after buying an additional 2,551,739 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,061,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,258,826,000 after buying an additional 1,072,797 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,936,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,642,000 after buying an additional 2,346,840 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,070,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,676,000 after buying an additional 440,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 120.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,145,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,332,000 after buying an additional 9,923,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $96.27. 3,629,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,196,177. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.58 and a 1 year high of $100.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.75 and a 200 day moving average of $96.76.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

