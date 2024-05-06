Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by FourThought Financial Partners LLC

FourThought Financial Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 998 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSI. Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 96 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 188 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MSI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.86.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE MSI traded down $7.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $346.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 352,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,632. The firm has a market cap of $57.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $269.64 and a 52 week high of $356.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $343.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $324.30.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 398.16% and a net margin of 13.64%. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.38 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,585,919.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,961,229.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

