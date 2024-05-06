FourThought Financial Partners LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Free Report) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,271 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in PGT Innovations were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in PGT Innovations by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,261,432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,255,000 after purchasing an additional 269,699 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,573,418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,162,000 after purchasing an additional 269,891 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,039,955 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 991,898 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,525,000 after purchasing an additional 150,720 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 654,725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,169,000 after purchasing an additional 12,139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGTI stock remained flat at $41.99 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,229,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,487. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.67. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.66 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.45.

PGT Innovations ( NYSE:PGTI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.11). PGT Innovations had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The company had revenue of $342.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on PGTI shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on PGT Innovations from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PGT Innovations in a research report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

