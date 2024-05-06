MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.880-0.880 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.1 billion-$3.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.2 billion. MasTec also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.950-2.950 EPS.
MasTec Stock Performance
MTZ stock traded up $4.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $105.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 891,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,178. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. MasTec has a 1 year low of $44.65 and a 1 year high of $123.33. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -757.57 and a beta of 1.61.
MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The construction company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.20. MasTec had a positive return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that MasTec will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About MasTec
MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than MasTec
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- 3 CEO-Led Turnaround Stocks You Can Still Buy
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- 3 Value Stocks You Can Buy Before They Become Big
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Chinese Stocks Stage Impressive Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.