Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Shares of LEE stock remained flat at $12.25 during trading hours on Friday. 7,394 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,027. Lee Enterprises has a 52 week low of $7.56 and a 52 week high of $15.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.15 and a 200 day moving average of $10.41.

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $155.68 million during the quarter. Lee Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 59.37% and a negative net margin of 1.88%.

In other Lee Enterprises news, major shareholder Digital Ltd Quint acquired 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.61 per share, with a total value of $265,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 763,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,910,430. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 85,599 shares of company stock worth $1,177,335. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Lee Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lee Enterprises by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Lee Enterprises by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 57,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Lee Enterprises by 17.8% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 73,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Finally, Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Lee Enterprises by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 9,215 shares during the period. 39.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers digital subscription platforms; daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and niche publications; and web hosting and content management services. It also provides advertising and marketing services, such as audience extension, search engine optimization, search engine marketing, web and mobile production, social media services, and reputation monitoring and management.

