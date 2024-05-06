iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Purchased by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 33,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Fiducient Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFW Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. PFW Advisors LLC now owns 17,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Monday, hitting $109.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,684,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,831,756. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.34. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.33 and a fifty-two week high of $110.45. The firm has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

