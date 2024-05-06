iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Sold by FourThought Financial Partners LLC

FourThought Financial Partners LLC cut its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,635,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 230,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,401,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $551,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ IUSV traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $87.55. 197,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,704. The stock has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1 year low of $71.27 and a 1 year high of $90.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.84 and a 200 day moving average of $83.67.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.4397 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.