Core Scientific (CORZ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Core Scientific to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $141.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.10 million.

Core Scientific Stock Up 4.5 %

CORZ traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $3.50. 792,525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,128,869. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.37 and a 200-day moving average of $2.18. Core Scientific has a 12-month low of $2.61 and a 12-month high of $6.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Core Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $1.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

Insider Activity at Core Scientific

In other Core Scientific news, Director Eric Stanton Weiss acquired 15,000 shares of Core Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.03 per share, with a total value of $45,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $45,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Eric Stanton Weiss purchased 15,000 shares of Core Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.03 per share, for a total transaction of $45,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Taylor Sullivan bought 65,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.06 per share, with a total value of $199,818.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,884.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Core Scientific

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

Featured Stories

