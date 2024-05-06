UroGen Pharma (URGN) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.93) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $23.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 million. On average, analysts expect UroGen Pharma to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get UroGen Pharma alerts:

UroGen Pharma Price Performance

URGN stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.11. 266,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,059. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.68. UroGen Pharma has a 12 month low of $8.69 and a 12 month high of $24.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

URGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of UroGen Pharma from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of UroGen Pharma in a report on Monday.

View Our Latest Research Report on URGN

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mark Schoenberg sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $168,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,437 shares in the company, valued at $1,959,089.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.13% of the company’s stock.

About UroGen Pharma

(Get Free Report)

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for urothelial and specialty cancers. It offers RTGel, a novel proprietary polymeric biocompatible, reverse thermal gelation hydrogel technology to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UroGen Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UroGen Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.