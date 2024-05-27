Piper Sandler Boosts Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) Price Target to $233.00

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $231.00 to $233.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Chord Energy from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Chord Energy from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Chord Energy from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Chord Energy from $178.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $195.70.

Chord Energy Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHRD opened at $179.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.07. Chord Energy has a 12-month low of $142.02 and a 12-month high of $190.23.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.35. Chord Energy had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 22.67%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Chord Energy will post 22.02 EPS for the current year.

Chord Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $2.94 per share. This represents a $11.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.46%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chord Energy

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vest Financial LLC increased its holdings in Chord Energy by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 79,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,181,000 after purchasing an additional 20,995 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Chord Energy by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 38,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,403,000 after acquiring an additional 10,075 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 491,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,742,000 after purchasing an additional 53,992 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Chord Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,549,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 497,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,631,000 after purchasing an additional 14,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

About Chord Energy

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

Featured Articles

