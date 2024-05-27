American Resources’ (AREC) Buy Rating Reiterated at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reissued their buy rating on shares of American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AREC opened at $1.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 230.66. American Resources has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $2.16. The company has a market cap of $97.12 million, a P/E ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 0.41.

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. American Resources had a negative net margin of 179.75% and a negative return on equity of 978.72%. The company had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Equities analysts expect that American Resources will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in American Resources stock. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Resources Co. ( NASDAQ:AREC Free Report ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, extracts, processes, transports, and sells metallurgical coal to the steel and industrial industries. It supplies raw materials; and sells coal used in pulverized coal injections. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fishers, Indiana.

