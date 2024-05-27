American Resources’ (AREC) Buy Rating Reiterated at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reissued their buy rating on shares of American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the stock.
American Resources Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AREC opened at $1.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 230.66. American Resources has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $2.16. The company has a market cap of $97.12 million, a P/E ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 0.41.
American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. American Resources had a negative net margin of 179.75% and a negative return on equity of 978.72%. The company had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Equities analysts expect that American Resources will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Resources
American Resources Company Profile
American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, extracts, processes, transports, and sells metallurgical coal to the steel and industrial industries. It supplies raw materials; and sells coal used in pulverized coal injections. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fishers, Indiana.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than American Resources
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/20 – 5/24
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
Receive News & Ratings for American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.