Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Stock Down 7.0 %
BCLI stock opened at $0.54 on Friday. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $3.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $37.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 0.40.
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.
