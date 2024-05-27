Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Stock Down 7.0 %

BCLI stock opened at $0.54 on Friday. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $3.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $37.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 0.40.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. ( NASDAQ:BCLI Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 81,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.33% of the company’s stock.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

