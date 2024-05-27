Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.
NASDAQ DXLG opened at $3.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $211.08 million, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.86. Destination XL Group has a twelve month low of $3.12 and a twelve month high of $5.36.
Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Destination XL Group had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The firm had revenue of $137.14 million for the quarter.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DXLG. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Destination XL Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Destination XL Group by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 6,066 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Destination XL Group by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 55,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 14,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in shares of Destination XL Group by 173.0% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 110,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 70,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.
Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States. The company's stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual pants, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.
