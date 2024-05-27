Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN) and Summer Energy (OTCMKTS:SUME) Head-To-Head Survey

Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN – Get Free Report) and Summer Energy (OTCMKTS:SUME – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.6% of Heliogen shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Heliogen shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 56.8% of Summer Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Heliogen alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Heliogen and Summer Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heliogen 0 1 0 0 2.00 Summer Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Heliogen and Summer Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heliogen $3.92 million 3.24 -$129.60 million ($22.66) -0.09 Summer Energy $239.88 million 0.07 $13.74 million N/A N/A

Summer Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Heliogen.

Profitability

This table compares Heliogen and Summer Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heliogen -830.91% -418.04% -109.67% Summer Energy N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Heliogen has a beta of 2.31, meaning that its stock price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Summer Energy has a beta of -113.9, meaning that its stock price is 11,490% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Summer Energy beats Heliogen on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heliogen

(Get Free Report)

Heliogen, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes concentrated solar energy in the United States. It is developing a modular, AI-enabled, concentrated solar energy plant that will use an array of mirrors to reflect sunlight and capture, concentrate, store and convert it into cost-effective energy on demand. The company offers heliostat fields, and associated control systems, solar receivers, thermal energy storage, and heat engines. Its solutions include carbon-free steam production, a system that produces heat or steam for use in industrial processes; net zero power generation system, a turbine generator with the baseline system, which achieves net-zero emissions in electricity production; and green hydrogen production, and electrolyzer with the baseline system that produces green hydrogen fuel. The company also offers professional services, such as turnkey project construction, project site development, and research and development studies. It serves the food and beverage, mining and mineral processing, oil and gas, transportation, chemicals, cement, and metals manufacturing industries. The company was formerly known as Edison Microgrids, Inc. and changed its name to Heliogen, Inc. in November 2019. The company is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

About Summer Energy

(Get Free Report)

Summer Energy Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail electric provider in Texas, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Ohio, and Illinois. It procures wholesale energy and resells to commercial and residential customers. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Heliogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heliogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.