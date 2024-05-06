First National Trust Co Sells 800 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

First National Trust Co reduced its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KDP traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.75. 304,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,248,515. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.66 and a 52-week high of $34.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.61.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 55.48%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KDP shares. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.64.

In other news, insider Patrick Minogue sold 17,293 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total value of $580,871.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,253,989.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Patrick Minogue sold 17,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total value of $580,871.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,253,989.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $840,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 76,081 shares in the company, valued at $2,557,082.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,085,652 shares of company stock valued at $2,892,832,080 over the last quarter. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

