Smith Micro Software (SMSI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Smith Micro Software to post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.16). Smith Micro Software had a negative net margin of 59.70% and a negative return on equity of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $8.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.80) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Smith Micro Software to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Smith Micro Software Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SMSI traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,313. Smith Micro Software has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $14.96. The company has a market cap of $22.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on SMSI shares. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Smith Micro Software from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Smith Micro Software in a research report on Sunday, April 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Smith Micro Software

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the development and sale of software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, and SafePath Premium product suite, which provides tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite, a messaging platform that helps mobile service provides deliver a next-generation voicemail experience to mobile subscribers, as well as enables multi-language voice-to-text (VTT) transcription messaging.

