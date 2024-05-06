Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB – Free Report) by 210.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,796 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 23,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 11,291 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 135,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $380,000. Finally, Community Financial Services Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $784,000.

Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FLTB stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,179. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.77. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.46 and a one year high of $49.54.

Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF Profile

The Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (FLTB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Limited Term Composite index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based bond fund with a primary focus on investment-grade credits and a targeted average maturity between two and five years. FLTB was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

