Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Has $1.09 Million Stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC decreased its position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,815 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JWN. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 17,097 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Nordstrom by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 35,352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 62,974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 68,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JWN stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.27. 2,830,578 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,272,709. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.75. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.88 and a 1-year high of $23.53. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.06. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 49.30% and a net margin of 0.91%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.00%.

JWN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Nordstrom from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Nordstrom from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.54.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

