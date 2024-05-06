BNB Market Cap Tops $86.89 Billion (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 6th. Over the last seven days, BNB has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. One BNB coin can currently be bought for $588.71 or 0.00929789 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BNB has a market cap of $86.89 billion and approximately $1.49 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

BNB Coin Profile

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 147,587,322 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 147,587,368.50563395. The last known price of BNB is 592.3497261 USD and is up 1.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2154 active market(s) with $498,697,782.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

