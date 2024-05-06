AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Shares Gap Up to $23.12

Shares of AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.12, but opened at $23.86. AngloGold Ashanti shares last traded at $24.14, with a volume of 306,517 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AU shares. StockNews.com raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AngloGold Ashanti presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

AngloGold Ashanti Increases Dividend

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.40.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th.

Institutional Trading of AngloGold Ashanti

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 108.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 187.9% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 132.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,023 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,215 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. 36.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

Featured Articles

