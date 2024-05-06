Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.01, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $425.59 million for the quarter. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 7.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.79 EPS.

Alamo Group Price Performance

Shares of ALG traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $193.54. The stock had a trading volume of 32,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,922. Alamo Group has a 12 month low of $157.74 and a 12 month high of $231.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 4.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $208.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.61.

Alamo Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 15th. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is 9.25%.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, EVP Michael A. Haberman sold 418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.87, for a total value of $93,577.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,299,647.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ALG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on Alamo Group from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

