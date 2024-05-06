AJOVista LLC Takes Position in Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA)

AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Landsea Homes by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,721 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Landsea Homes by 3,727.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 10,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Landsea Homes by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 39,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 11,114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Landsea Homes

In related news, major shareholder Holdings Corp Landsea sold 2,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $32,480,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,940,729 shares in the company, valued at $196,512,456.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Landsea Homes news, COO Michael Forsum acquired 17,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.60 per share, with a total value of $199,995.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 446,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,181,511.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings Corp Landsea sold 2,800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $32,480,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,940,729 shares in the company, valued at $196,512,456.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 20,430 shares of company stock worth $236,988 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 66.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Landsea Homes from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Landsea Homes in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Landsea Homes Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ LSEA opened at $9.95 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $359.74 million, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.11. Landsea Homes Co. has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $14.91.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $294.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.30 million. Landsea Homes had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 2.08%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Landsea Homes Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Landsea Homes Profile

Landsea Homes Corporation engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company develops homes and communities; builds suburban, single-family detached and attached homes, mid-and high-rise properties, and master-planned communities.

