ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect ACADIA Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $231.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.79 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 15.67% and a negative net margin of 8.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, analysts expect ACADIA Pharmaceuticals to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $17.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -44.87 and a beta of 0.42. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $16.16 and a twelve month high of $33.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.33.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACAD. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 11,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $193,573.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,629,613.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Mark C. Schneyer sold 3,503 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $59,340.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,977.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 11,427 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $193,573.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,629,613.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 89,116 shares of company stock worth $1,625,639. 27.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

