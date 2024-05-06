8,684 Shares in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Bought by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 8,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,747,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,070,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $360,430,000 after buying an additional 237,752 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 7.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,262,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $353,794,000 after buying an additional 159,230 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 3.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,175,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $652,851,000 after buying an additional 149,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Nucor by 23.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 680,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,395,000 after purchasing an additional 128,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In other news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,145 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total transaction of $609,092.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,873 shares in the company, valued at $4,817,153.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 19,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.41, for a total value of $3,772,655.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,351,936.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total transaction of $609,092.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,817,153.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,651 shares of company stock worth $6,283,648. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Stock Up 0.6 %

NUE stock opened at $175.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.42. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $129.79 and a 12 month high of $203.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.65.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by ($0.16). Nucor had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The company had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.45 EPS. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 12.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NUE shares. StockNews.com downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Nucor from $195.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.14.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

