Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Stock Position Lifted by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 63.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,395 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.8% in the third quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 14,986 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 32,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 978,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,611,000 after acquiring an additional 146,243 shares in the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 152.8% in the third quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 44,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 26,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $322,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

SCHZ stock opened at $45.15 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.05 and a 12 month high of $47.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.46.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

