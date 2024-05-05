Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $13.16

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.16 and traded as low as $11.22. Reckitt Benckiser Group shares last traded at $11.33, with a volume of 700,935 shares trading hands.

Separately, BNP Paribas upgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6,996.67.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.14.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.2701 per share. This is a positive change from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; brain health products; migraine-headaches and rheumatic pain products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Airborne, Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Move Free, Neuriva, Nurofen, Mucinex, Strepsils, and Veet brands.

