Tangible (TNGBL) Trading 13.7% Higher This Week

Tangible (TNGBL) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 5th. In the last seven days, Tangible has traded up 13.7% against the US dollar. Tangible has a total market capitalization of $45.94 million and approximately $1,365.87 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tangible token can currently be bought for approximately $1.41 or 0.00002216 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tangible Profile

Tangible’s genesis date was May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tangible is www.tangible.store. Tangible’s official message board is medium.com/tangible.

Tangible Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 1.27756169 USD and is down -2.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $3,222.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tangible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tangible should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tangible using one of the exchanges listed above.

