SouthState Corp Buys Shares of 372 iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI)

SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 372 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GVI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 454,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,028,000 after buying an additional 19,295 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY grew its position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 45,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,566,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 51,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,172,000 after buying an additional 14,436 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF stock opened at $102.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.22.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.24.

The iShares Intermediate Government\u002FCredit Bond ETF (GVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury, agency and investment-grade corporate bonds with remaining maturities of 1-10 years. GVI was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

